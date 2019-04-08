File image: Skyler Reid/ Independent Media.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday said they have launched a manhunt for two awaiting trial prisoners who remain at large after escaping with three others from custody at the Margate police station. Police said five suspects escaped from the police station through the roof at about 10am on Sunday.

“All role players were activated and the search commenced,” police said in a statement.

Sanele Ncane was rearrested a few hours later. Saneliso Malanga and Sanele Hlongwane were taken into custody after they handed themselves over at Gamalakhe police station.

Matomela Dwetshe and Wiseman Mduduzi Nxabi remain at large.

The suspects face charges ranging from murder to aggravated robbery.

Police urged the public to assist with information that could assist in locating the escapees and also contact their nearest police stations.

African News Agency (ANA)