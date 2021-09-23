KZN police officers in the dock after Chatsworth suspect dies in custody

NINE police officers from the Chatsworth SAPS Trio Crimes were arrested after a suspect died in police custody last month. The officers have been released on bail. They face charges of torture, attempted murder, murder, kidnapping and defeating the administration of justice.

Malcolm Naicker, 39, Ugeshan Govender, 39, Proshen Lutchman, 30, Cedric Ian Pillay, 35, Xolani Quinton Sosibo, 35, Kubendran Kisten, 39, Christopher Kistan, 50, Indrin Maistry, 36, and Brian Naidoo, 53, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court where they were released on R3000 bail. Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Grace Langa said Reagen Naidoo and two others were picked up at a Caltex petrol station in Montford Drive on August 28. The officers, who are from the the Chatsworth SAPS Trio Unit, questioned the men about a firearm which was allegedly used in a crime.

“The three men were assaulted by the police and taken to the station for further questioning,” Langa said. At around 3am the next day Naidoo collapsed at the station and was rushed to the RK Khan hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The officers are due back in court next month.