KZN police on high alert following alleged threat of looting at Massmart stores

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are on high alert following threats of looting at Massmart stores on Saturday and Sunday (February 26 and 27). According to a letter, purportedly from a SAPS management meeting, there are social media reports of an alleged plan to loot Game, Builder's Warehouse, Builder's Express, Makro, Rhino, Jumbo Cash & Carry and affiliated stores.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said SAPS treats all threats as serious, and accordingly will deploy police officers and necessary resources to curb such threat. "Unfortunately we cannot comment on internal communication between departments in SAPS and other security forces and we once again request members of the public to retrain from posting such documents as such could compromise operations of security forces," Mbele said. Massmart Corporate Affairs Executive, Brian Leroni, said they were aware of the rumour.

"Massmart was made aware of unverified rumours on social media indicating potential unrest at retail outlets over the weekend. Contact was made with private and police intelligence to verify these rumours. Precautionary steps have been taken, albeit that the rumours remain unverified. Massmart stores will continue to operate and remain open over the weekend," Leroni said. Last year in July, hundreds of people went on the rampage, looting businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following the arrest of former SA President, Jacob Zuma. More than 300 people were killed during the unrest which caused billions of rands in damage to infrastructure and businesses.