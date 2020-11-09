KZN police search for family after 6-year-old girl's body is found in bush
Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for the family of a 6-year-old girl after her body was found in a bush in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.
According to police, the girl's body was found by residents.
KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said KwaMakhutha police had opened an inquest into the child's death.
She said the girl also had bruises on her body.
"Anyone with information on what happened to the child and also on her identity to please contact the local police in KwaMakhutha or alternatively contact crime stop," she said.
Earlier on Monday, officers from the Empangeni Search and Rescue along with K9 Search and Rescue attended to a drowning in Melmoth.
Police said a group of friends went swimming yesterday when the victim decided to swim to the other side of the dam but he fell into difficulty and drowned.
The members conducted a dive operation. The 19 year old male was recovered and handed to Melmoth SAPS. An inquest docket was opened for investigation.
IOL