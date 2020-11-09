KZN police search for family after 6-year-old girl's body is found in bush

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for the family of a 6-year-old girl after her body was found in a bush in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

According to police, the girl's body was found by residents.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said KwaMakhutha police had opened an inquest into the child's death.

She said the girl also had bruises on her body.

"Anyone with information on what happened to the child and also on her identity to please contact the local police in KwaMakhutha or alternatively contact crime stop," she said.