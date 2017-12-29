Durban - Kwazulu-Natal police are searching for the parents of a four-year-old boy who was found walking alone in the Pholani area in Lindelani.

Police spokesperson Captain Siyanda Mgema said the child, Ubenathi Buthelezi, was found by a woman at about 1:30pm on Thursday. She took him to the police station where he spent the night at the trauma centre.

Mgema said the family had not come forward to claim him and he would be placed in the care of social workers until his parents could be found.

Ntumuza police are appealing to the community to help track down his parents.

"According to Ubenathi his mother's name is Mbali Buthelezi and his father is Linda. Ubenathi was wearing a bottle green vest, navy shots and a pair of Nike sandals."

Anyone with information can contact Captain Siyanda Mgema on 079 500 0323 / 031 509 8505 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

African News Agency/ANA