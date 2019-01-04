Picture: Gcina Ndwalane/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - Isipingo police in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday said they were searching for relatives after the body of an unknown man was found at Isipingo beach on December 31. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that the body of an unknown male in his thirties was found at the beach covered with sand. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The deceased was wearing dark blue jeans and a light blue T-shirt. A case of murder was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation.

“The identity of the victim is still unknown as well as his next of kin. Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the deceased must contact Isipingo police, Captain David Ragavan on 079 5000 181/ 031 9133 415 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Mbele said in a statement.

African News Agency/ANA