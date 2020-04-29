KZN Premier confirms eThekwini will downgrade to level 4 from May 1

Durban - Social media groups have been abuzz with concern after KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, announced that despite the rest of the country downgrading to level 4 from May 1, eThekwini will remain at level 5.

Zikalala made the announcement last week, adding that the metro was the province's coronavirus epicentre with more than 900 people having contracted the virus.

However, Zikalala moved to allay fears and explained that eThekwini will move down to level 4 along with the rest of SA.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, he said eThekwini will be opening up some sectors, making it part of level 4.

"All regulations that are still attached will still be strictly implemented. Like with taxis, we will have to ensure that commuters wear masks and are practising social distancing. We will also be engaging with big business to gauge their readiness for level 4. Each company must be able to check the temperature of employees and screen them as well as provide masks and hand sanitiser," he said.