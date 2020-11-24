KZN Premier confirms suspension of Public Works HOD Dr Gaster Sharpley

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal Public Works head of department Dr Gaster Sharpley has been suspended.

Sharpley's suspension was confirmed by KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.

In a short statement issued by the Premier's office on Tuesday, Zikalala said Phiweyo Duma, the deputy director-general for corporate services has been appointed acting HOD with immediate effect.

"Dr Sharpley’s suspension is necessitated by the need to conduct investigations into a number of areas related to various governance and administrative matters in the Department. Dr Sharpely will remain on suspension until the relevant processes are concluded," Zikalala said.

Daily News previously reported that the department has coughed up more than R2 million per year for a private consultant working as a compliance officer, providing support to Sharpley, despite having more than 20 senior permanent officials to provide the same services.