KZN premier expected to give details on province’s vaccine roll-out plan

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to give details on the province's vaccine roll-out plan in a media briefing scheduled for 11am today. Zikalala will also expound on the latest trends and analysis that the impact of the Covid pandemic has had in KZN. He will also address the state of readiness ahead of the start of the 2021 school year. KZN has more than a cumulative number of 315 033 Covid positive cases with over 8500 deaths. eThekwini remains the district with the highest number of confirmed cases with Umgungundlovu, King Cetshwayo and Ilembe following also recorded high numbers. KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu is also expected to be at the briefing this morning.

The country's consignment of one million AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at Gauteng's OR Tambo International Airport just after 3pm yesterday and were received by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The vaccines were purchased from the Serum Institute in India (SII).

Speaking during an interview with SABC shortly after the vaccines arrived, Health deputy director-general Dr Anban Pillay said samples of the vaccine have to be taken to the National Control Laboratory, where various tests would be conducted to confirm the quality of the product and that the cold chain has been maintained.

“Once they are happy that the product has not been affected by the transit process from India to here (South Africa), they will then give us the go-ahead to release the product.

“We have agreed with the provinces as well as the private health sector on the quantities of vaccines that we will distribute to each sector. The (bio-pharmaceutical company) Biovac will then start distributing to each province," Pillay said.

The KZN briefing will be livestream via the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government Facebook page.

