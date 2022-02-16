KZN Premier hits back at DA’s claims over how much was 'really spent' on Zulu queens’ cars

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, has hit back at claims made by the DA that he was dishonest about how much was spent on a fleet of vehicles for the Zulu royal queens. On Tuesday, the DA's Zwakele Mncwango claimed that more than R5.5 million was spent to purchase five Toyota Prado SUVs and a Toyota Fortuner despite Zikalala giving a lesser figure last year.

Mncwango has called on the Premier to apologise for misleading the community. c "The actual vehicles are within the R800 000 range and which is in tandem with the Premier’s articulations. Mr Mncwango is conflating VAT and the actually prices of vehicles - a mathematics problem he may need to be assist on," Mabaso said.

He accused Mncwango of being selective in telling the truth and continuing his campaign of ridiculing the royal household. "They started by declaring that the King was only for KwaZulu and not what they call 'Natal'. This has always been their position on anything relating to the Zulu Royal Family. This is the context through which all Mr Mncwango’s pronouncements must be understood," Mabaso said. He said, in 2015, Mncwango published a demonising statement calling the sponsoring of Zulu maidens conference a waste and complained about the King’s flights.

"That narrative moved to the budget for support to the royal household. Hypocritically, this happened as he glorified the opulent lifestyle of the British monarchy. This deliberate distortion, especially on royal household matters, is a continuation of his pet project to ridicule and demonise the royal household," he said. Mabaso said this is a tragic story of a culturally exiled person who clutches at straws to pursue a self-hate agenda and impugn on the Institution of the Royal Household.

"We know there are those who are having sleepless nights about the government support of the royal household as the current government is doing with the recent purchase of cars for the Queen and Queen mother. The security upgrades are currently taking place at all royal palaces. “Government has no regrets with its support of the Zulu royal house, which is an embodiment of our way of life. “Not even the manipulation of truth will shake the government’s commitment and support to the royal family," Mabaso said.