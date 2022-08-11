Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announces 6 new MECs in cabinet shuffle

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has announced several changes to the provincial cabinet. Picture: GCIS

Published 41m ago

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has announced her new cabinet.

Mbali Frazer takes over the portfolio of Education from Kwazi Mshengu, while Sipho Hlomuka moves from the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to the Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison.

Another notable change is former Premier Sihle Zikalala's move to Cogta following his resignation last week. Ravi Pillay's resignation from the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism left a gap open and this has been filled by Siboniso Duma. He is also the Leader of Government Business.

Speaking at the Provincial Executive Council, the premier said the next few months would be characterised by hard work and humble service to the people of KZN

“Importantly, as the new executive council we are all aware that this province is blessed with many capable leaders across all sectors of society who have a vision for a prosperous future. However, what is urgently needed is to choose the right path that will enable all of us to reach our destination.

“We are inviting the people of KwaZulu-Natal to walk with us as we embark on this journey of building a stronger KZN,” she said.

Full list of changes:

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC – Siboniso Duma

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC – Sihle Zikalala

Health MEC – Nomagugu Simelane

Social Development MEC – Nonhlanhla Khoza

Human Settlements and Public Works MEC – Dr Nkululeko Ntuthuko Mahlaba

Finance MEC – Peggy Neliswa Nkonyeni

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC – Bongi Sithole-Moloi

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC – Sipho Hlomuka

Education MEC – Mbali Frazer

Sports, Arts and Culture MEC – Amanda Mapena

