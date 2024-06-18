Independent Online
KZN Premier officially takes his place at province’s helm, announces new Cabinet

Thami Ntuli was officially inaugurated as KZN Premier on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has officially been inaugurated, and as his first order of business, has announced his new Cabinet.

Taking to the podium at the Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, Ntuli said he expected the members of his Executive to hit the ground running.

"To the appointed members of the Executive, I appreciate that we come from different political homes, and we campaigned with different manifestos. However, now is the time to put the people of KwaZulu-Natal first. All of us are expected to serve with honesty, dignity, and diligently.

"We must never betray the people of our province that voted for us. There will be a process that ensures that we monitor and evaluate the performance of every member of the Executive," Ntuli said.

KZN’s new Cabinet

Premier - Thami Ntuli

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs – Rev Musa Zondi (IFP)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi (IFP)

Health – Nomagugu Simelane (ANC)

Social Development – Mbali Shinga (NFP)

Public Works and Infrastructure – Martin Meyer (DA)

Finance – Francois Rodgers (DA)

Agriculture and Rural Development – Thembeni Petty Mthethwa (IFP)

Transport and Human Settlements – Siboniso Duma (ANC)

Education – Sipho Hlomuka (ANC)

Sports, Arts and Culture – Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP)

