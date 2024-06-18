KZN Premier officially takes his place at province’s helm, announces new Cabinet

Taking to the podium at the Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, Ntuli said he expected the members of his Executive to hit the ground running.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has officially been inaugurated, and as his first order of business, has announced his new Cabinet.

"To the appointed members of the Executive, I appreciate that we come from different political homes, and we campaigned with different manifestos. However, now is the time to put the people of KwaZulu-Natal first. All of us are expected to serve with honesty, dignity, and diligently.

"We must never betray the people of our province that voted for us. There will be a process that ensures that we monitor and evaluate the performance of every member of the Executive," Ntuli said.

KZN’s new Cabinet