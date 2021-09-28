KZN premier Sihle Zikalala unveils water borehole project in Highflats

The master plan contains an analysis of the current level of access and available water services in each ward in the province and an evaluation of the current demand and future trends, including the estimates of projected and future demand up to 2050.

“The master plan also spells out KwaZulu-Natal’s water-related challenges and, more importantly, outlines the short-, medium- and long-term solutions together with the funding that is required to address the backlogs,” Zikalala said.

He said as part of the medium-term measures, the province – through the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) – has built 250 boreholes across the six districts which experience the greatest challenges with water provision.

These include uThukela, Zululand, uMzinyathi, Harry Gwala, uMkhanyakude and Amajuba.