KZN Premier slams rumours province paid R50m for Mampintsha's funeral

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has refuted allegations that it footed the bill for Kwaito and Gqom star Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo’s funeral. In a statement from the Premier's office on Tuesday, KZN leadership broke down the funding provided to the family, adding that it regretted being forced to respond to the false rumours.

"The office of the Premier donated R170 000 while the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture donated R50 000, and R100 000 was donated by the eThekwini Municipality," local government said. "Our regret arise from the fact that the family is still in a period of mourning and in line with Ubuntu. This period requires of us to support and respect the family as they come to terms with the loss of their flesh and blood," the statement read. Head of provincial government communication, Lennox Mabaso, said the fake rumours being peddled about R50 million is nothing more than a figment of imagination by those who are morally and spiritually bankrupt.

"We further wish to appeal to the public to be circumspect and not abuse the power of social media by spreading false information. Similarly, we urge the people of this Province not to take everything that is published on social media platforms at face value and only believe that which originates from credible and reputable media houses who are obliged to subject their news content to professional and ethical checks and balances," Mabaso said. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube delivered the eulogy during the funeral service of late music star, Mandlenkosi 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo, which was held at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Friday, December 30. Picture: KZN Govt/Supplied

He added that the KZN provincial government has supported and continues to support artists, including Big NUZ. "eThekwini Metro as well has supported eThekwini artists. There is demonstrable evidence to these effects. This reality has been attested to by the artists themselves in various platforms," Mabaso said. IOL