KZN Premier spells out province’s vaccine roll out plan

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is hopeful that they will hit their target of vaccinating at least 2.9 million people by October 2021.

Speaking during an update of the province's Covid statistics on Sunday, Zikalala said Phase 2 of the vaccination process will start on May 17 and will cover essential workers, people who are direct contact with members of the public, those over 60 and those after 18 with comorbidities.

"We have an army of 7 616 people who are trained to carry out these vaccinations, and we are confident that, with the requisite support and co-operation from the public, we can indeed achieve these targets," he said.

Zikalala said the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study is expected to resume soon.

He KZN had vaccinated 51 615 healthcare workers at 95 of its sites around the province until it was voluntarily halted by the National Health Department after women in the United States reported blood clotting conditions.

He said when the program resumes, an incremental approach will be used when dealing with Phases 2 and 3, with the number of vaccination sites getting increased as the programme is scaled up.

"The KZN Department of Health has already identified Mass Vaccination Centres, such as the Royal Showgrounds for the Umgungundlovu District. For eThekwini we have so far identified Pinetown Civic Centre, King Zwelithini Sports grounds and Cato Manor Sports grounds for the south central region. Hospitals and CHCs will act as primary vaccination centres while clinics and other community structures will be secondary vaccination centres," the Premier said.

He added that the community structures that will be utilised as vaccination centres have been mapped per district and all information in this regard will be made available.

"With a provincial daily target of 30 000 vaccinations over five days per week, the Phase II Vaccination could be completed by September 2021. This will create an opportunity for us to commence Phase 3 earlier, in October 2021," he said.

