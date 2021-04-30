KZN Premier suspends political activities, pays homage to Regent of Zulu Nation, Queen Mantfombi

DURBAN - THE KwaZulu-Natal government will suspend its activities for the next few days as a token of respect and honouring the death of Regent of the Zulu nation, Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The queen's passing was officially announced on Thursday by Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

According to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, provincial government will scale down and suspend most of its activities as part of paying its respects to the queen.

"Her ascendancy to the position of regent underscored her own agency, and served to administer the final burial rites to the backward, patriarchal and chauvinistic tendencies that considered women as inferior beings whose existence can only be confined to homes, providing support to husbands and caring for children.

“She followed in the footsteps of many great female nation builders such as Mkabayi kaJama and Queen Nandi who took up positions of importance and contributed significantly in building the globally-recognised and respected Zulu Kingdom,” the Premier said.

He said the provincial executive council will also visit the royal family to offer its condolences.

“It is with profound sadness that we have received the heart-wrenching news of the untimely passing of Her Majesty the Queen. This is yet another tragedy of monumental proportions to befall the province and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is an unfathomable double blow not only to the royal family, but to the people of this province and the nation in its entirety. Even more shattering is that Her Majesty has left us in the middle of the mourning period for our beloved monarch, King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu,” Zikalala said.

He added that his office is in constant contact with the royal family.

“As government we will do our part to provide support to the royal family and the nation, who are understandably distraught at this stage.”

The queen's death comes a month after her husband's death. He was 73 years old.

