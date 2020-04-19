KZN Premier warns of intensified lockdown for eThekwini

Durban - An increase in roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and movement checks of persons at high commuter areas - these are the three ways in which the KwaZulu-Natal Premier plans to intensify lockdown efforts in the province, particularly eThekwini which has been declared the province's epicentre of the coronavirus.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, Zikalala said due to eThekwini being the major contributor of Covid-19 cases in KZN, the P rovincial Command Council has decided to implement an intensified lockdown for eThekwini District.

"We have issued a directive to our law enforcement authorities to apply the law in its strictest form, and make sure that there are no compromises. We want them to make sure that the violation of the lockdown by people who are supposed to be at home is met with the concomitant punishment as set out by the law."





" We wish to once again plead with our people to stay at home, and respect the law. This is a health emergency. We are in disaster mode. It is Not business as usual. It’s a mantra that we must recite every morning, if that’s what it takes," Zikalala said.





He said there will be sweeping door-to-door screenings, the re moval of infectious sources to specified isolation sites, the setting up of testing and screening booths in areas of major movements such as m alls, transport routes/taxi ranks, the ad justment and intensification of community containment interventions, and the rolling out of a sanitisation programme at informal settlements.





"In eThekwini, we will be working with SAPS, Metro Police, the South African National Defense Force, the D epartment of Transport and the Department of Health. During the mass screening, e scorts teams will be escorting health officials conducting screening and safeguard officials l ockdown of hotspots to ensure thorough screening and testing," Zikalala said.



