KZN premier welcomes arrest of Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Monday expressed his relief after five suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of the former uMlazi-born Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. The five suspects will appear before the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Meyiwa was shot dead in an alleged robbery on October 26, 2014. Six years after the death of Meyiwa and a lengthy police investigation, five suspects have been arrested for the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s murder. "As KwaZulu-Natal we are pleased that finally this matter is nearing closure. The arrests bring hope that the arm of the law is long and the police are prepared to pursue justice for victims of crime no matter how long it takes," said Zikalala in a statement on Monday.

"More importantly, we trust that this development will bring welcome relief to the family of Senzo Meyiwa, who lost a dear son and breadwinner in that murder."

The circumstances around Meyiwa’s death have been controversial. In October 2014, he was gunned down during a “robbery gone wrong” at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s residence in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

The police also came under public scrutiny for the alleged delayed response to the murder investigation; however, Police Minister General Bheki Cele stood by his previous statements that the suspects would be brought to book.

At a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, the minister confirmed the arrest of the five suspects.

Cele said the five suspects were arrested on Monday between 8am and 10am in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"We congratulate Minister Cele and (national Police) Commissioner Khehla Sitole and his investigating multidisciplinary team for their painstaking work to get us this far. We however also wish to urge members of the public and the media to allow the criminal justice system the space to pursue this matter to its finality," Zikalala added.

Sitole said they have reason to believe that one of the five suspects arrested pulled the trigger and killed Meyiwa.

“This process is backed up by forensic evidence connecting the suspect to the scene, as well as the weapon suspected to have been used,” Sitole said.

African News Agency