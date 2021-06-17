KZN principal in hot water after allegedly caning learner who asked for a pen

DURBAN - The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to take action against a high school principal who caned a learner. The principal at Mzilikazi Secondary School in northern KZN is accused of using corporal punishment as a way of disciplining pupils.

The party’s Imran Keeka said they have written to KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, to investigate. “The principal is alleged to be behind the latest incident which saw a Grade 12 female learner literally blistered, after being caned on the hand simply for walking from one class to another to borrow a pen,” Keeka said. Keeka said the DA condemned the principal’s actions.

“This effectively outlaws corporal punishment in our schools, and it must be considered as nothing more than a gross assault of learners when it is meted out,” Keeka said. He said the girl’s family contacted their offices and were afraid to press charges for fear of victimisation. “No one should leave any type of assault unreported, because it allows for perpetrators to continue with their lawless misconduct in an unchecked manner. We have read of far too many cases that have not ended well,” he said.

Keeka called on Mshengu to institute criminal charges against the principal. “We remain hopeful that he will not sit on his hands when it comes to such a serious matter and that he will act imminently,” he said. Spokesperson for the DBE in KZN, Kwazi Mshengu, confirmed that they were investigating the allegations.