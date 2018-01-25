Three men charged with the murder of a KZN teacher are on trial before the Durban High Court.





The Durban High Court is expected to hand down judgment against three men accused of the 2013 murder of school principal and Sadtu member.

Mbuso Makhoba, Andile Zulu and Sandile Mzizi are expected to hear their fate in the Durban High Court on Thursday in connection with charges for murder and conspiring to murder Cyril Herbet Nkosinathi Zondi.

The principal of Nyon'eMhlophe Primary in the Ugu educational district, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast was 46-years-old when he was was shot five times at his home in Umlazi in May 2013.

He was also regional chairman of the SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in the lower South Coast region.



According to court papers, Mzizi and "his associates" conspired to kill Zondi and he was tasked with arranging the hit men.

Mzizi who was then the school governing body chairman at Khathi High School near Hibberdene, allegedly arranged for the hire of trigger men Makhoba and Zulu.



Three other department of education officials were arrested were arrested in connection with the murder but charges were withdrawn after Mzizi reportedly refused to testify against them.