The national Department of Health appointed Grey’s in Pietermaritzburg to manage all suspected coronavirus cases in KwaZulu-Natal.
However, Nomakiki Majola, a member of the provincial legislature and chairperson of the health portfolio committee, said that Addington had better facilities, although upgrades were needed.
“We are pleased with the current state of the isolation ward because it meets the standards.
"It’s a matter of revitalising it and making it totally ideal and correct for the purpose it has been designated for,” she said.