KZN punter misses R50m Powerball jackpot by 1 number, but ‘happy’ with R142k win

Durban - Someone from KwaZulu Natal is R142 562.80 richer after winning in the Powerball. National lottery operator Ithuba said the person won thes money from the October 14 draw, in the second decision.

Story continues below Advertisement

They were among three people who had five numbers correct. The Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots for the draw was R50 million each. Neither was won.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner of the second division, saying the winner selected his numbers manually. The winner,a boilermaker who works as a contractor, told Ithuba that he had prayed and thanked God when he had won. “He plans to do a family ceremony for his relatives, and also plans to build a house for his family.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The winner plans to continue playing all the national Lottery games. This week, a Witbank businessman claimed his R28.2m from the Lotto Plus 1 draw. He plans to build a home, donate to a church and continue working. The Lotto jackpot for tonight is estimated at R45m.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ithuba said the jackpot had rolled over 14 times. The draw takes place at 8.57pm. Ithuba said the winners of R50 000 and above received free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and free financial advice from accredited financial advisers. Winnings were paid directly into the winners’ accounts, tax-free.