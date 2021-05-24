KZN records 6 Covid-19 deaths this weekend, active cases remain over 4 000

KwaZulu Natal recorded six Covid-19 related deaths this weekend, according to the Department of Health.

By Sunday evening, the total number of active cases recorded in the province rose to 4 133 from 4 079 from the previous day.

KZN was once the epicentre of the virus, as the province recorded the most number of active cases for many weeks.

Currently, Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus with 11 144 active cases recorded by the Department of Health in the past 24 hours.

The Northern Cape has the second highest number of active cases recording 7 579, and Free State 7 093.

Both the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have the least number, with just over 550 active cases.

Limpopo recorded zero deaths.

To date, the country has recorded 55 802 deaths, 10 482 have come from KZN.

Last week, the KZN Health MEC rolled out phase 2 of the vaccination programme at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

The department launched 27 vaccine sites, 16 of which are in eThekwini.

MEC Nomagugu Simelane was immensely pleased to roll out the vaccine to persons over the age of 60.

“It is a process that will benefit them in the most profound way, by making them live longer and healthier lives,” said Simelane.

The province aimed to vaccine a total of 3 million people during phase 2.

IOL