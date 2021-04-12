KZN records five Covid-19 deaths this weekend, 5 880 active cases

Durban: KZN recorded five Covid-19 deaths this weekend.

Five people died on Saturday and no deaths were recorded on Sunday.

A total of 96 people died in the country from Covid-19 this weekend, bringing the death toll to 53 322.

According to the Department of Health’s daily statistics, KZN remains the epicentre of the virus and has the highest number of active cases. By Sunday evening, 5 880 cases were recorded.

The province has lost 10 270 people while 318 969 have recovered from the virus.