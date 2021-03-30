KZN records zero Covid-19 deaths ahead of Easter weekend

Durban – Two days before the long Easter weekend, KwaZulu-Natal has recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths. According to the daily statistics released by the Department of Health, the country recorded 47 deaths. Zero deaths were recorded in KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. However, KZN is still leading with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in SA. The Western Cape is not far behind with 5 151 recorded in comparison to KZN’s 5 411.

On March 1, KZN had over 9 628 active case and also recorded zero deaths of that day.

So far in KZN, 10 161 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 and has had a recovery of 319 217.

The country to date has recorded 1 545 979 cases of Covid.

The KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said while she always applauded any reduction in the number of infections and deaths, she emphasised this didn’t mean residents were safe.

“The virus is still there, and it poses a threat to all of us. Therefore, it is crucial for all of us to continue adhering to the precautions, such as the wearing of face masks when venturing into the public or when in the company of elderly people or those with comorbidities, social distancing of at least 2 metres and regular washing of hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser.”

