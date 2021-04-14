KZN records zero Covid-19 deaths as 67 people die elsewhere in SA

Durban: KZN recorded zero Covid-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 67 people died from the virus in SA. Most of the deaths, 28, were in Gauteng. The North West recorded 19 deaths. Limpopo and Mpumalanga also recorded zero deaths. KZN’s active cases remain firm, at 5 902, and remain the highest in the country. The SA death toll rose to 53 423 while the recovery rate is stead, at 95%.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that SA had suspended the roll out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the death of a US woman and reports of at least five others reporting blood clots just days after being vaccinated.

"In South Africa, we have not had any reports of clots that have formed after vaccination, and this is after having inoculated 289 787 health-care workers under the Sisonke Protocol. We have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollout until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated," Mkhize said.

IOL