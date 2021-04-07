KZN records zero Covid-19 deaths two days in a row
Durban: KwaZulu Natal has recorded no deaths for the second-consecutive day, the Department of Health says.
The province is leading with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases – 5 768.
The department’s latest report states that 10 236 people have died from Covid-19 in KZN, from the country’s total of 53 032. The province recorded 318 596 recoveries.
According to the Health Department, 37 people died from Covid-19 related complications in the past 24 hours and there were 437 new cases.
Most of the deaths were in the Free State with 14 people having succumbing to Covid-19 related complications.
SA has had more than 1 552 853 cases.
On Tuesday, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, issued an order allowing for medicine that contained ivermectin as an active ingredient to also be used for the treatment of Covid-19 if prescribed by a doctor.
IOL