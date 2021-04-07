KZN records zero Covid-19 deaths two days in a row

Durban: KwaZulu Natal has recorded no deaths for the second-consecutive day, the Department of Health says.

The province is leading with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases – 5 768.

The department’s latest report states that 10 236 people have died from Covid-19 in KZN, from the country’s total of 53 032. The province recorded 318 596 recoveries.

According to the Health Department, 37 people died from Covid-19 related complications in the past 24 hours and there were 437 new cases.

Most of the deaths were in the Free State with 14 people having succumbing to Covid-19 related complications.