KZN resident tracks down illegal dumper who polluted river bank on south coast

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal resident successfully managed to track down an illegal dumper using social media and his social circle, subsequently getting the person to clean up their mess. It all started when George Snodey from Amanzimtoti was cycling through his childhood area, Scottburgh on the south coast of KZN.

He noticed a pile of dirt, consisting of materials like leather and other clothing, lying along the Mpambanyoni River. Snodey, a long-standing member of a community policing forum on the south coast, then went closer to inspect the debris and noticed that some of the items had writing on them. He then took out images of the writing and uploaded them to a community group on social media.

“I found bits and pieces with names on them. “Two people phoned me and said this is the guy, he has a second-hand shop and actually does upholstery in Scottburgh,” Snodey told IOL on Tuesday, indicating that someone knew the names of the clothing. Snodey then sent the information he found to a friend of his, Steve Usher from Park Rynie, who confirmed with the owner of the upholstery shop that he had given the dirt to someone to dispose of.

“Steve works very close to where this guy operates from. He went to pay the guy a visit and was told that he had contracted someone else to dump the rubbish for him. Once shown the footage, he made contact with the litter bug who dumped it and he agreed to go and pick it up, and dump it where it is supposed to be dumped. “Sometimes, just a little effort can produce worthwhile results. This junk, lots of foam, leather and other crap would have, without doubt, ended up in the sea somewhere along the line. Thanks to all those that contacted me with leads and Steve for going out your way to nudge him in the right direction,” Snodey said. The dirt was picked up and the area is now clean.

