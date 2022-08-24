KZN residents on high alert after two lions seen roaming in Ulundi

Durban - Residents living near the R66 in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert following the sighting of two lions in recent days. Resident's fears were further increased after a half-eaten carcass of a cow was discovered. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, two lions were spotted by a local near the Intibane Lodge in the Babanango policing precinct.

"Hluhluwe–Imfolozi Park chopper was activated and a search was conducted however, the lions were not found. Only tracks were found inside Intibane and the Sweet Home Bush Camp near Ulundi. A cow was found. The meat is still fresh and according to experts, it looks like it was bitten during the night or early in the morning," said Mayor Wilson Ntshangase. A search will resume using sniffer dogs on Wednesday. "These lions are the ones that escaped from the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park a few weeks ago. The local community and izinduna were informed. Residents are warned to refrain from running or walking in the area, especially in the early hours, until it is safe," Ntshangase said.

Ezemvelo spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, confirmed to IOL that they are aware of the matter. “We went to the area and could not find the lions. We did find a carcass that had been eaten,” he added. Ntshangase said in recent months the issue of wild animals roaming closer to the town had become an all too common occurrence.

“This is due to the fencing issue at the Park. We are hopeful that Ezemvelo and police can contain the situation,” the mayor said. Two weeks ago, the Cengeni Gate in the Ulundi section of the Park had to be closed following protest action. Residents went on the rampage after two rhinos and two lions escaped. Two of the rhinos were recaptured days later. DA spokesperson for the provincial Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Heinz de Boer, said almost the entire Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park western boundary fence – spanning 93km – is in extremely poor condition, with some 20km completely unfenced, while a total of 162km of fencing is required to fully secure the park.

