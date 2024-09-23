KZN residents urged to stay cautious amid potential floods from melting snow

After a gruelling long weekend of snow, rain, and high winds, KwaZulu-Natal residents must brace themselves for the possibility of more severe weather from mother nature. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has issued a warning about potential flooding due to highland snowmelt affecting communities downstream of the Tugela River catchment.

“Particularly with schools closed, parents are advised to ensure that children do not play near unguarded large bodies of water, especially rivers and dams. “Disaster management teams will continue to monitor areas along the Tugela River, from Ladysmith to uMsinga,” said Cogta. These water safety messages were issued: – Avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters.

– Avoid bridges above fast-moving water. – Determine the optimum protection based on the type of flooding. – Evacuate if directed to do so.

– Climb to a higher ground or floor. – Remain where you are. What to do during a flood warning: – Find safe refuge quickly.

– Remember that 15 cm of flowing water can knock you down, while 30 cm can sweep away your vehicle.

Monday brought about much-needed relief as the temperatures steadily rose, but KZN are not out of the woods, said the agency. Additionally, the N3, which was closed due to heavy snowfall, has now been cleared, with snow successfully removed to restore access. “We have weathered the storm, and as we prepare to resume normal operations on the N3 network, we are pleased with the coordinated efforts of all the road authorities and government services that integrated seamlessly to ensure we left no-one behind,” said the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral’s) chief executive, Reginal Demana.