KZN road accidents: man saved after car plunges into river, 2 killed in N2 horror crash

Durban – A man was critically injured after his car plunged into a river on the R102 on Sunday night. According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response Paramedics, the incident took place just after 9pm at the Tongaat River Bridge.

“Crews arrived to calls for help, to find that a car had crashed through the guardrail of the bridge that crosses Tongaat River. “The vehicle plunged meters, landing in the river below, entrapping the single occupant in the wreck. “Search-and-rescue crews worked to access the man and extricate him from the vehicle, which was partially submerged in the river.”

Herbst said the man was in a critical condition. In a separate incident, also on the Sunday night, two people were killed in what emergency workers described as horror crash on the N2 northbound before Spaghetti Junction. According to Jamieson, the crash happened just before 11pm.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that a single vehicle had overturned multiple times, ejecting all its occupants before coming to rest down the embankment,” he said. Two women were missing and paramedics searched for more than an hour before they found them a few metres away from the wreckage Jamieson said. They were declared dead at the scene. Jamieson said four others sustained moderate injuries.

SAPS have been approached for comment. On Sunday morning, one person was killed in a head-on collision on the M4 Ruth First Highway near Umhlanga Rocks. According to Kyle van Reenan of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, they responded to the accident just after 7am.

“On arrival on scene a light delivery vehicle and a Volkswagen Citi Golf were found to have collided head-on,” he said. One person was killed in an accident on the M4 Ruth First Highway on Sunday morning. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics The driver and only occupant of the Golf, a man believed to be about 40 years old, was found to have sustained fatal injuries. Van Reenan said the two occupants of the delivery vehicle suffered moderate injuries.