KZN school shares funny moments of teaching preparing for virtual classrooms

Durban - As the world continues to brace the 'new normal' of working from home, live streaming lectures, meetings and online school, there are bound to be some funny moments.

KwaZulu-Natal school, St John's DSG shared a 'blooper reel' of their teachers preparing for their teachers preparing for their first virtual day of school, which kicked off on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the school said, "Like the rest of the world, we will be heading into a new world of teaching, unlike what we've ever experienced before. It's exciting and perhaps a bit daunting too, but our teachers have spent HOURS training, practising and getting ready for tomorrow: the very first, totally virtual day of school at St John's D.S.G."

"They've also had a good laugh at themselves! So, in the spirit of fun, they've put together a "blooper reel" of everything that could go wrong during online teaching (and they are putting measures in place to ensure these awkward online moments - hopefully! - do not occur). Well done to our phenomenal teachers. We are so proud of you for all your effort, hard work and sacrifice during this time!"