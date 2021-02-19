KZN sees rise in murders, house robberies and hijacking

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal saw a rise in murder, attempted murder, carjacking and house robberies. This was revealed in the latest crime statistics for the period October 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020. A total of 136 more people were murdered in KZN, bringing the total to 1 437. Police also recorded a 13% increase in attempted murder cases reported. Cases of carjacking and residential burglaries also increased.

A total of 791 cases of carjacking were reported to police, an increase of 34 cases.

House robberies, when people are at home, increased by 6.2% with 1 299 cases reported.

Margate, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, took the number one spot for the number of house burglaries with 307 cases reported out of the total of 1 299.

A burglary is when no one is home.

The top five for house burglaries in KwaZulu-Natal is KwaDakuza with 236 cases, Plessislaer 290, Inanda 263, Alexandra Road 212 and Pinetown, 195. Hillcrest and Phoenix were not far behind with 183 and 181 cases reported.

The number of sexual offences reported in KZN decreased from 2 778 to 2 661, a decline of 4%.

Sixty-three fewer incidents of rape were reported across the province during the three months on which the statistics are based.

Cash in transit robberies and truck hijackings have increased but there were no bank robberies reported in the province during this period.

According to the report, the last bank robbery in KZN took place between 2017/2018.

