Scottburgh - Convicted serial killer and rapist Nkosinathi Alpeos Ngcobo, 32, has been sentenced to six life imprisonment terms and further lengthy jail time in the Scottburgh High Court in KwaZulu-Natal, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Saturday.
The high court sentenced Ngcobo on Thursday to six life sentences and 146 years imprisonment for charges that included murder, rape, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said in a statement.
Ngcobo was arrested in 2017 by Mehlomnya detectives for double murder and rape. The case was presented to the director of public prosecutions (DPP), but the state prosecutor then declined to prosecute and opted to hold an inquest.
A year later in 2018, he was arrested again on an armed robbery charge. His legal team attempted to have the charges withdrawn based on a technicality. However, the local magistrates' court refused and offered the investigating team three days to collect evidence for a bail application.
A multidisciplinary task team consisting of the Hawks Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit, Port Shepstone policing cluster detectives, the Port Shepstone "war room", Mehlomnyama detectives, and the forensic science laboratory set out on an exhaustive investigation.