KZN ’serial rapist’ nabbed after 12 years

Alleged serial rapist nabbed

A “serial rapist” that has been evading police for almost 12 years was arrested this week.

Police said the suspect was arrested in the Ehlobane area in the Zululand District following an intelligence driven operation by the Ugu District Task Team, Vryheid K9 Unit and Vryheid SAPS.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 38-year-old suspect was wanted for six counts of rape and four counts of robbery that were committed at the Mehlomnyama SAPS and in Emanguzi areas.

Police said he had been on the run since 2008.