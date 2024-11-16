KZN sex worker stalks short-paying male client, forcing security to intervene

According to security firm Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the man fled to their headquarters on Wednesday, seeking their assistance after the 24-year-old female, accompanied by other sex workers, allegedly confronted him while he was walking home from his place of work in the Verulam CBD.

A 50-year-old man from Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal found himself facing the wrath of a sex worker who accused him of short-paying for her services.

The sex worker said the man had booked a room and requested a “full house package" without contraception for R300, RUSA reported. However it is alleged that he paid just R100 and then asked her to remain in the room while he stepped out to buy food. He did not return with the food or the remaining money, she said.

The male ‘client’ admitted to RUSA that he had frequently utilised the services of prostitutes in the Verulam CBD, but he denied owing them any cash. He said the sex workers had embarrassed him in public, which led to him paying R50 on three different occasions.

“The Verulam - KZN resident informed Reaction Officers that the female extorted cash from him on three occasions since last month. He alleged that the female accused him of utilising her services and then short paying,” the security firm said.