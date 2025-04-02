KZN slashes unclaimed body count by more than 60% in major health system improvement

The number of unclaimed bodies in KwaZulu-Natal medico legal mortuaries has been reduced from 1 600 to 620 since October 2024. This was revealed by Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane during a KwaZulu-Natal Legislature health portfolio committee 2025/26 budget session meeting on Tuesday.

Simelane said the national portfolio committee on health had visited the province during the course of last week. She reported that a robust meeting was held between the national Department of Health and the national South African Police Service to resolve the issue of unclaimed bodies. Last year, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on health, disclosed that 3 186 unclaimed and unidentified bodies are being held in government mortuaries across the country.

“As of August 2024, a staggering 3 186 bodies remain unclaimed nationwide, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 1 527 cases, while the Eastern Cape has 526,” Dhlomo said. The committee heard that many bodies remained unclaimed because relatives had not come forward to identify and collect them. Recently, Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla said the department provided a comprehensive progress report on addressing unclaimed bodies in government mortuaries. This included the newly established National Forensic Pathology Service Committee, the DNA testing backlog, and efforts to streamline identification processes.

Simelane said once police investigations were concluded, only then can the bodies be given a paupers burial, adding that some bodies were in the facility for four and five years. This took up space. “After the meeting with the police we have made great improvements. This number will further be reduced in the months to follow. We are happy with the strategy we have implemented,” Simelane said. KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane. Patience Gamede, an MPL and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) member, said the mortuary saga created tension and anxiety.

She welcomed the interventions done to reduce the number of unclaimed bodies. Gamede called for a tougher stance against the SAPS so the health departmental work is not delayed. Ncamisile Nkwanyana, MPL and IFP member, said the visits to mortuaries proved worthwhile but there was a bottleneck when it came to municipalities and burial space.

“If these municipalities are not willing to work with the mortuary, bodies will continue to pile up. The next meeting must be held with the identified municipalities," she said. On filling in vacant posts, Simelane said the pronouncement from Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana that 800 doctors would be employed was a sigh of relief. However, this number will have to be split among the nine provinces.

“We have not been given an allocation as yet. When we do, we hope it is a large number. Our budget will fully fund all vacant posts, something that has not been done before,” she said. Dr Imran Keeka, MPL and Health Committee chairperson in KZN, said the department relied not only on doctors but healthcare professionals to strike a balance. Keeka said the budget was increased by 2.5% because the Cuban Medical Programme had come to an end, adding that the much-needed funds would be directed to the proper channels.