Zikalala recently summoned the department’s top brass to head office in Pietermaritzburg and announced that Khanyile would be redeployed to the KZN AgriBusiness Development Agency as acting chief executive.
However, Mack Makhathini, spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development denied Khanyile would be joining the department. He said MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi was not aware of plans.
This week, workers in Khanyile’s office said it had been business as usual for her as she attended meetings and signed off on important documents throughout the week. She appeared unfazed and maintained she had not received a letter instructing her to vacate her office.
Last week, the Sunday Tribune reported that Khanyile’s offices were raided by the Hawks. Cellphones, laptops, tablets and various files were confiscated.