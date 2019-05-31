File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Khoza, on Friday called for the swift arrest of a father who allegedly raped two of his daughters at Ezinqoleni. The MEC said the father is suspected of raping two of his daughters, now aged 15 and 18, and called on members of the public at Ezinqoleni and surrounding areas to work with the police to ensure the speedy arrest.

She said the man has been on the run for more than a week since his son reported his father's actions to members of the community.

"This man is a danger to society and must be arrested as soon as possible. He had no problem violating his own children which means he poses a serious danger to other people's children.

"I am deeply disturbed that on the eve of Child Protection Week we are receiving such cases. The Ezinqoleni area will need particular attention because incidents of child rape seem to be recurring," said Khoza.

Khoza said the children have been taken by Social Workers. They were receiving the necessary assistance from a place of safety.

On Thursday another man from Ezinqoleni appeared in court for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

"Something is terribly wrong in that area and we need to do something about it. Local police are telling us that such cases are a regular occurrence and we must do something to stop this violation of our children.

"We will embark on a vigorous campaign to educate children and women in the area about their rights so they can recognise when they are being violated," said Khoza.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

African News Agency (ANA)