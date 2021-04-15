KZN Social Development MEC ’disgusted’ after metro cop allegedly forced teens to drink petrol

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned an incident in which two teenage boys were accused of stealing and allegedly forced to drink petrol by a Durban metro cop. According to Khoza, the teenagers, aged 13 and 16, who live in Savannah Park, were allegedly severely assaulted by the officer who accused them of stealing from his home. “It is alleged that the officer pointed his service pistol at the boys and forced them to admit that they had broken into his home on Saturday, before forcing them to drink petrol. “The boys who are victims of the incident are aged 13 and 16 with special needs,” said Khoza. She said one of the boys sustained injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.

“We are alarmed and quite frankly‚ disgusted by this incident. It is very shocking that an officer of the law will point a firearm at children and force them to admit to have broken into his home.

“We will not tolerate any form of behaviour that threatens the safety and well-being of children. It also worsens the situation that nothing was found from these vulnerable children. We are really taken aback by these allegations involving police officers who are supposed to be custodians of the law."

Khoza said no one had a right to abuse children and vowed not to leave the matter unattended.

"No police officer has a right to take the law into their own hands. How does a person get the audacity to point a firearm at children and force them to drink petrol. We will be engaging with the mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda and MEC for Community Safety and Liaison, Mrs Peggy Nkonyeni, to ensure that these allegations are investigated."

Khoza has dispatched a team of social workers to meet with the families of the victims and provide them with psychosocial support.

According to one of the victim’s older brother, they have opened a case with the SAPS.

He said the police officer lived nearby his home.

“My brother and his friend were playing on the street when the cop approached them and accused them of stealing,” said the brother.

He said they were taken to his house and assaulted and forced to drink petrol.

He said his mother had taken his brother to hospital.

“Since the incident, my brother is scared and he doesn’t go out and play, he just stays in the house.”

He said his brother was involved in a car accident when he was younger and is in a special needs school.

Durban metro spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, said the officer in question has been identified and a full investigation is being conducted.

IOL