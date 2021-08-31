KZN South Coast home to one of the world's top skinny dipping spots

DURBAN - MPENJATI beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast has been recognised as one of the world's top skinny dipping sites. The study compared 100 locations across the following categories: beach quality, safety, weather, and hotel cost (with seven data points). We then ranked the top 25 skinny dipping spots in the world, with the best nude beach location per country.

Mpenjati Beach in the Mpenjati Nature Reserve in Port Edward is one of the best skinny dipping spots in the world. This location was given a 'Skinny Dipping Index Score' of 59. To determine the best skinny dipping locations, MyDatingAdviser compared 100 nude swimming spots across the globe to determine the best locations to enjoy a skinny dip. They then ranked the top 25 skinny dipping locations, with the top swimming spot per country. In this study, the beach quality, safety, weather, and lodging were taken into account. This was across 7 key metrics of skinny dipping friendliness: (1) pollution (2) Blue Flag status, (3) weather (4) air temperature, (5) water temperature, (6) safety, and (7) hotel cost.

Using the data points, each location has been given a ‘Skinny DIpping Index Score’. This represents the quality of the skinny dipping experience that you could have at the location. Top 25 Skinny Dipping Spots in the World: Lokrum Island, Dubrovnik, Croatia - Index Score: 84.5

Spiaggia della Lecciona, Tuscany, Italy - Index Score: 79 Maslin Beach, Adelaide, Australia - Index Score: 72.75 English Garden, Munich, Germany - Index Score: 68.75

Barreta Island, Faro, Portugal - Index Score: 67.5 Red Beach, Crete, Greece - Index Score: 66.75 Washougal River, Washington State, USA - Index Score: 65

Plage de Tahiti, St Tropez, France - Index Score: 64.25 Praia de Galheta, Santa Catarina, Brazil - Index Score: 64 Pihlajasaari Beach, Helsinki, Finland - Index Score: 62

Green Lake, Styria, Austria - Index Score: 61.25 Vecaki Beach, Riga, Latvia - Index Score: 61 Bellevue Beach, Klampenborg, Denmark - Index Score: 59.5

Huk Beach, Oslo, Norway - Index Score: 59.5 Playa Levante, Formentera, Spain - Index Score: 59.5 Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Port Edward, South Africa - Index Score: 59

Viti Lake, Askja Caldera, Iceland - Index Score: 54.75 Banyan Tree Lijiang, Yunnan, China - Index Score: 54 Little Palm Beach, Auckland, New Zealand - Index Score: 53.25

Arambol Beach, Goa India - Index Score: 52.75 Semuc Champey, Lanquín, Guatemala - Index Score: 51.5 UK - Lady Falls, Neath, United Kingdom - Index Score: 51.5

Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada - Index: Score: 48.5 Orient Bay, St. Martin, Caribbean - Index Score: 47.7 Neve Midbar Beach, Dead Sea, Israel - Index Score: 47.25

Managing Editor at MyDatingAdviser, Amy Pritchett, said the past year has been difficult and we have all experienced lockdown, grief, and disruption to our normal lives. "This is my declaration to the world to have fun and skinny dip! There is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip. If you have the opportunity to visit a beautiful skinny dipping spot, then it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature, and having a splash! Remember it’s not a big deal, and if the water is cold, even better," she said. To view the best skinny dipping spots in (nearly) every country in the world view: https://mydatingadviser.com/best-nude-beaches-in-the-world/