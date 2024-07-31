KZN South Coast taxi services resume

Taxi services will resume in KwaZulu-Natal's Ugu District on Wednesday, following a protest by disgruntled associations that left commuters stranded. KZN MEC for Transport, Siboniso Duma, met with members of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) along with Mayor of Ugu District Municipality, Sikhumbuzo Isaac Mqadi, and Mayor of Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, Zodwa Mzindle, to hear the issues raised by taxi drivers.

Duma said following a lengthy discussion, it was decided that taxis would operate as normal on Wednesday. “Issues raised by taxi operators will be processed urgently and a meeting will be convened to discuss a decade-long issue over routes,” Duma said. He said that all parties agreed that was imperative that law and order be maintained to ensure the safety of commuters, members of the public, and socio-economic infrastructure and that rogue elements wanting to use the taxi industry to advance a political agenda, be isolated.