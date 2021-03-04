KZN still has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases,88 lives lost by midweek

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal still has the most active number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The national Department of Health recorded 9516 active cases in the past 24 hours. Comparatively in second spot, the Free State has 6 165 active cases, and the Eastern Cape recorded the least, with 273 active cases. Eight people also succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours in KZN. This was a decline from the 80 people who died the previous day.

On March 2, the province recorded no deaths, but KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane warned residents not to let their guards downs and continue following all safety protocols like wearing their masks, social distancing, and sanitising.

9698 citizens from KwaZulu-Natal have died from Covid-19 from the country’s total of 50 366 thus far.

The total number of Covid-19 cases currently stands at 1 516 262, with 1447 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate is now 94.6%.

On January 3, SA recorded over 11 859 new cases and the recovery rate was 82.1%.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize said 83 570 health care workers had been vaccinated so far.

