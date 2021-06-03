KZN suspect jailed for 31 years for house robbery and murder

Durban: A KZN criminal, who was involved in house robberies in the Kloof and Wyebank areas in 2019, was jailed for 33 years.

Sboniso Msomi ,33, was convicted in the Pinetown Regional Court this week.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KZN Natasha Kara that apart from house robberies, Msomi was jailed for murdering his alleged accomplices.

“Msomi and his co-conspirators were fleeing from police after committing house robberies in the Kloof and Wyebank areas.

“They had stolen jewellery, TV, laptops, cellphones, cash and digital cameras, amongst other things.

“While being pursued by the police, and in an exchange of gunfire, they lost control of their vehicle on Field’s Hill and crashed.”

Kara said Msomi was the sole survivor of the crash.

“He had tried to escape but was arrested near the crash site in possession of items belonging to the victims of the housebreakings. He was treated for injuries and taken to hospital.”

Kara said his alleged co-conspirators succumbed to their injuries.

She added that the stolen items were returned to the victims.

Kara said the court sentenced Msomi to 10 years’ imprisonment each on two counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

She said he was jailed for six years for an attempted murder charge, for shooting at policeman, and 15 years each on the two counts of murder of his co-conspirators.

“The sentences amount to 56 years’ imprisonment. However, the court ruled that the sentences for the two murders and one housebreaking run concurrently, thus resulting in the effective 31 years’ imprisonment.”

