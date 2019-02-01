A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss was killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday evening in the Tongaat area. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A taxi boss was killed in the Tongaat area of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening in a drive-by shooting. According to a KZN police spokesperson, captain Thembeka Mbhele, the "taxi boss", thought to be about 50, was shot in the eMagwagweni area. Police were still at the scene, she told African News Agency (ANA) late on Friday.

According to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the "drive-by shooting" took place on Greylands Road, eMagwagweni.

"At approximately 5.41pm, the RUSA Tongaat operations centre received multiple calls from the public reporting shots being fired in the vicinity. Upon arrival, the bullet-riddled body of the victim was discovered in his VW Polo. Paramedics from the provincial ambulance service assessed the victim and found that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and face," said RUSA.

The company said that about 25 spent 9mm cartridges were found on the road.

"It is alleged that the occupants of a red VW GTi pulled up next to the deceased's vehicle while he was travelling on Greylands Road and opened fire on him. The deceased's identity has been established," said RUSA.

African News Agency (ANA)