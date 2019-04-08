A minibus taxi driver was shot dead in what appears to have been an ambush in Cato Ridge near Durban. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - A minibus taxi driver was shot dead in what appears to have been an ambush in Cato Ridge near Durban on Sunday evening, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 7.30pm to reports of a shooting on Eddie Hagan Drive in Cato Ridge, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"On arrival Midlands EMS was already in attendance. Reports from the scene indicate that a minibus taxi came under fire as the driver turned into the road."

The adult male taxi driver was declared dead on the scene and an adult female passenger sustained minor injuries when the taxi rolled down an embankment.

The injured passenger was treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment. Police were investigating, Herbst said

African News Agency/ANA