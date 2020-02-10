KZN taxi owner arrested for attempted murder









DURBAN - Four men are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly being involved in attempted murder and other violent crimes within the taxi industry in KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects were arrested last week, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Monday.

"On Thursday, February 6, 2020, a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted on Isiah Ntshangase Road in Durban following investigations into a spate of incidents related to violence within the taxi industry.

"The team proceeded to the parking lot of a business premises where a 25-year-old suspect was found in possession of three pistols, two rifles and 87 rounds of ammunition. He was arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.





"Police proceeded into the business premises where two security guards were arrested for failing to safeguard their firearms. A 39-year-old man was also arrested at the same premises as he was sought for an attempted murder case committed in Montclair last year," said Naicker.





The Montclair incident took place in September, when a 37-year-old taxi owner was shot in the leg while at Kenyon Howden Road.





Naicker said the firearms that were seized during last week's operation would be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes within the province.

KwaZulu-Natal's provincial police commissioner, lieutenant general Khombinkosi Jula, praised the team for the arrest of the suspects.





“It is pleasing to note that there have been a number of breakthroughs in cases related to taxi violence. We have a zero tolerance approach towards violence within the taxi industry as in many cases innocent bystanders are caught up in the attacks between rivals,” he said.