DURBAN - Four men are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly being involved in attempted murder and other violent crimes within the taxi industry in KwaZulu-Natal.
The suspects were arrested last week, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Monday.
"On Thursday, February 6, 2020, a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted on Isiah Ntshangase Road in Durban following investigations into a spate of incidents related to violence within the taxi industry.