KZN teachers told to stay home for now as deep cleaning continues at schools

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has instructed teachers not to return to school on Monday, June 11. According to KZN DBE Head of Department, Dr Enoch Nzama, the decision comes following engagements with various stakeholders in which it was revealed that deep cleaning and other health-related issued had not been confirmed at all schools. Nzama added that an internal meeting to review the situation was still to be confirmed. "Since the Department of Education cannot really ascertain the exact date upon which the workforce can be expected to resume the 30% functioning stage, formal communication willbe issued in due course," he said. Nzama said district offices, circuit offices and schools were instructed to postpone the resumption of workers, school management teams and teachers until further notice.

He said as per the last instruction to department officials, it was anticipated that a deep cleaning of school work stations would have commenced on May 6.

Last month, DBE minister Angie Motshekga announced that schooling for certain grades would resume from June.

She said SMTs were meant to return on May 11 while teachers were due back on May 18.

On Thursday, the minister issued a warning to schools to refrain from opening early. According to DBE national spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, they had received information about some private and public schools that were planning to re-open before May 11.

"In some schools teachers have already been reporting for duty and parents meetings have been held where plans were announced to have pupils back in school in May. The premature reopening of schools is not permitted as the department is still finalising Covid-19 school compliance protocols. The uniform standards will be applicable in schools as part of the measures put in place to protect learners and teachers, reduce infection and save the academic year," Mhlanga said.

He said the minister had already indicated how she intends to have schools reopening and until a final decision is made no school may proceed to open and receive pupils.

"The minister will next week return to the National Coronavirus Command Council to present an enhanced recovery plan for the basic education based on inputs and feedback received thus far," Mhlanga said.