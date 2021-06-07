KZN teen arrested for alleged murder of man he suspected of witchcraft

Durban: A teenager, who has been arrested for allegedly killing a man he suspected of dabbling in witchcraft, was expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court today.

KZN police said the suspect and his friends were coming from a tavern in the Steadville area in Ladysmith when they spotted the 58-year-old man in their yard at around 1.30am on June 5.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “They then allegedly assaulted him suspecting him to be (involved in) witchcraft or a thief.

“It is further alleged the suspects dragged the victim out of the premises and dropped him in the road.”

Mbele said the victim was found by a passer-by who informed the police.

“The victim sustained multiple head injuries.”

She said a case of murder was opened at a Ladysmith police station.

“The detectives worked around the clock, trying to locate the suspects who were in hiding. The police managed to arrest a 20-year-old man yesterday at Steadville area. The other suspects are being sought by the police.”

