KZN teen mother arrested for allegedly burning 10-month-old baby to death

Durban - Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman after she allegedly set her 10-month-old baby on fire. The woman from Elandslaagte, just outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal told police that her baby was missing.





According to police, officers were called to a scene in the area where the mother claimed that her baby was missing. The mother was then questioned and later confessed that she has murdered her child.



