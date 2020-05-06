KZN teen mother arrested for allegedly burning 10-month-old baby to death
Durban - Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman after she allegedly set her 10-month-old baby on fire. The woman from Elandslaagte, just outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal told police that her baby was missing.
According to police, officers were called to a scene in the area where the mother claimed that her baby was missing. The mother was then questioned and later confessed that she has murdered her child.
"The investigation led the police to a place where a baby child who was already burnt to death and the child was hidden inside the mielie bag. It is not clear if the child was murdered before being burnt. A p ost mortem will determined the cause of death," police said.
The murder was arrested and detained at the Ladysmith police station holding cells. She has been charged with murder.
Police are appealing for anyone with information that can assist in their investigation, to come forward.
IOL